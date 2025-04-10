Scuffle in Jammu Assembly: AAP's Malik Sparks Controversy
AAP MLA Mehraj Malik was involved in a scuffle with BJP legislators in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Following objectionable remarks, AAP held demonstrations demanding action. BJP and PDP members condemned Malik's comments, accusing him of lowering parliamentary standards. Malik criticized BJP policies and defended his stance despite opposition.
A scuffle erupted at the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly premises on Wednesday involving AAP MLA Mehraj Malik and BJP legislators following his controversial remarks. The confrontation prompted AAP activists to protest against the BJP and PDP, demanding accountability for the incident.
Malik, defending his statements, accused the BJP of playing the religious card to secure electoral wins, questioning their sincerity towards Hindus by pointing out liquor shops near temples. Malik also criticized former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed for enabling the BJP's rise in Jammu and Kashmir.
BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa and PDP leaders condemned Malik's remarks as derogatory, with Randhawa calling for invoking the Public Safety Act against him. Opposition leader Sunil Sharma also denounced Malik's conduct, accusing him of lowering parliamentary standards and warning of action both in and out of the Assembly.
