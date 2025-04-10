Left Menu

Scuffle in Jammu Assembly: AAP's Malik Sparks Controversy

AAP MLA Mehraj Malik was involved in a scuffle with BJP legislators in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly. Following objectionable remarks, AAP held demonstrations demanding action. BJP and PDP members condemned Malik's comments, accusing him of lowering parliamentary standards. Malik criticized BJP policies and defended his stance despite opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-04-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 15:46 IST
Scuffle in Jammu Assembly: AAP's Malik Sparks Controversy
Mehraj Malik
  • Country:
  • India

A scuffle erupted at the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly premises on Wednesday involving AAP MLA Mehraj Malik and BJP legislators following his controversial remarks. The confrontation prompted AAP activists to protest against the BJP and PDP, demanding accountability for the incident.

Malik, defending his statements, accused the BJP of playing the religious card to secure electoral wins, questioning their sincerity towards Hindus by pointing out liquor shops near temples. Malik also criticized former chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed for enabling the BJP's rise in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa and PDP leaders condemned Malik's remarks as derogatory, with Randhawa calling for invoking the Public Safety Act against him. Opposition leader Sunil Sharma also denounced Malik's conduct, accusing him of lowering parliamentary standards and warning of action both in and out of the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Disaster Protection Gap: Public-Private Insurance for Climate Resilience

Subsidizing Nutrition: How Smarter Farm Policies Can Fix the Global Food System

Building Resilience: Why Social Protection Must Reach the World’s Poorest Now

Brains at Risk: How Lead from Toxic Sites Is Undermining Indonesia’s Human Capital

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025