PM Modi Drives Rural Empowerment with Landmark Property Card Distribution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute over 65 lakh property cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme, benefiting over 50,000 villages in 10 states and two Union Territories. SVAMITVA leverages drone technology to map land parcels, aiming to empower rural communities by issuing legal ownership cards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 14:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant push for rural empowerment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to distribute over 65 lakh property cards on Saturday as part of the SVAMITVA Scheme. This initiative, under the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, is designed to provide village homeowners with a 'Record of Rights' using advanced drone technology.

The ceremony will see participation from beneficiaries in more than 50,000 villages across 10 states and two Union Territories, marking a substantial milestone of over 2.24 crore cards created and distributed. The Prime Minister will address the nation and interact with select beneficiaries via videoconferencing.

Union Minister of Panchayati Raj, Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan', various state ministers, and Panchayat representatives will join the event, highlighting the scheme's critical role in empowering rural India. Ministerial officials report over 90% completion of drone mapping, projecting full target achievement by 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

