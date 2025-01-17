Left Menu

UK to Conduct Rapid Audit on Grooming Gangs as Child Sex Exploitation Scrutiny Grows

The UK government has announced a rapid audit to assess the scale of grooming gangs and child sexual exploitation. The audit will examine ethnicity data and engage victims and experts in understanding the cultural and societal factors driving such offenses. It is backed by GBP 2.5 million in funding.

  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK government has launched a rapid audit to examine the scale and nature of child sexual exploitation by grooming gangs. This move comes amid increasing scrutiny, especially following criticism from Tesla CEO Elon Musk, urging action on the longstanding issue.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced the initiative in Parliament, revealing plans to enhance the collection and publication of ethnicity data related to these crimes. Many investigations have pointed to gangs of Pakistani heritage, but authorities acknowledge a shortfall in comprehensive data across various communities.

The rapid audit, overseen by Baroness Louise Casey, aims to unpack the cultural drivers of such crimes, engaging survivors through the newly established Victims and Survivors Panel. Backed by GBP 2.5 million, this effort is set to reshape the approach towards tackling these heinous offences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

