Left Menu

Deadly Family Feud: Tragedy Strikes in Beed District

In Maharashtra's Beed district, a lethal altercation over a longstanding dispute ended with two brothers killed and another severely injured. Police detained eight people following the attack in Wahira village. Despite a criminal history, the victims' deaths cast a grim shadow over the community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 17-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 15:49 IST
Deadly Family Feud: Tragedy Strikes in Beed District
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking turn of events, a deadly family dispute in Maharashtra's Beed district has claimed the lives of two brothers and left another seriously injured. The attack took place in Wahira village on Thursday night, police confirmed.

Authorities have detained eight individuals in connection with the violent altercation that left Ajay Bhosale and Bharat Bhosale dead at the scene. Their brother Krushna Bhosale is currently receiving medical treatment for severe injuries.

The brothers, visiting relatives in Wahira, were allegedly targeted by a group wielding rods, sticks, and sharp weapons, including their own kin. Despite having a criminal background, the victims' brutal end has raised numerous questions as police probe the old dispute at the heart of the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

 Global
2
Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

 Global
3
Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

 Global
4
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025