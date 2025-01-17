Deadly Family Feud: Tragedy Strikes in Beed District
In Maharashtra's Beed district, a lethal altercation over a longstanding dispute ended with two brothers killed and another severely injured. Police detained eight people following the attack in Wahira village. Despite a criminal history, the victims' deaths cast a grim shadow over the community.
In a shocking turn of events, a deadly family dispute in Maharashtra's Beed district has claimed the lives of two brothers and left another seriously injured. The attack took place in Wahira village on Thursday night, police confirmed.
Authorities have detained eight individuals in connection with the violent altercation that left Ajay Bhosale and Bharat Bhosale dead at the scene. Their brother Krushna Bhosale is currently receiving medical treatment for severe injuries.
The brothers, visiting relatives in Wahira, were allegedly targeted by a group wielding rods, sticks, and sharp weapons, including their own kin. Despite having a criminal background, the victims' brutal end has raised numerous questions as police probe the old dispute at the heart of the attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
