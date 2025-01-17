Tense in Seoni: Tiger Attack Spurs Violent Retaliation by Angered Villagers

In a tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, a 70-year-old man was killed by a tiger in the forest. The victim, Tulsiram Bhalavi, was attacked while returning from grazing cattle at Bawli Tola, officials confirmed.

The attack incited anger among local villagers, who responded by assaulting forest officials Ghanshyam Chaturvedi and Sanjay Khuntapalle, leaving them injured. The villagers also vandalized the officials' vehicles, according to authorities.

A police investigation is underway, with cases registered against 11 accused villagers for rioting and damaging official property. Meanwhile, the deceased's family has been compensated, and the injured officials are receiving medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)