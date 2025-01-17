Left Menu

Swift Police Action Saves Missing Siblings

Delhi Police successfully traced and recovered a 10-year-old girl and her one-year-old brother after they left home following a parental scolding. The children were found in Mathura with help from CCTV footage and Government Railway Police. They are now safe and under protective care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 17:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police demonstrated exceptional efficiency in reuniting two young siblings with their family after they went missing. The children, a 10-year-old girl and her one-year-old brother, left home in distress after being scolded by their parents.

Their mother filed a complaint with Narela Police Station, prompting an FIR and intensive search efforts. Police teams meticulously reviewed over 70 CCTV footages, discovering that the siblings had boarded a bus at Narela Market.

Further investigation led authorities to Narela Railway Station. With crucial assistance from the Government Railway Police, the children's route to Mathura was uncovered, allowing local police to secure them safely and bring relief to their anxious family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

