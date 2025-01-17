Raksha Mantri Stresses Strengthened Defence Preparedness, Highlights Key Role of Naval Civilians in National Security

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh emphasized the importance of enhancing India’s defensive and offensive capabilities amidst a turbulent global security environment. Speaking at the “Year of Naval Civilians” event in New Delhi on January 17, 2025, he underscored the pivotal role of Naval Civilians in bolstering the country’s security framework and advancing the operational efficiency of the Indian Navy.

Highlighting the volatile geopolitical landscape, Shri Rajnath Singh called for a consultative approach to security planning, ensuring inputs from all stakeholders to address emerging challenges. “Our forces must adapt to the demands of a dynamic global environment. Civilian personnel—our ‘soldiers without uniforms’—are integral to achieving operational readiness. Together, we can build a robust security apparatus,” he remarked.

Strengthening Maritime Strategy in the Indian Ocean Region

Given India’s strategic position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), Shri Singh reiterated the government’s commitment to reinforcing maritime security.

Enhanced Naval Presence: The Indian Navy has increased its operations in the IOR, while other major powers have reduced their presence. Shri Singh cautioned about potential threats in regions such as the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea, urging proactive measures to secure critical maritime routes.

Warship Commissions: Referring to the commissioning of INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, he lauded their contributions to India's maritime strength and economic security.

Cybersecurity: A Modern Battlefield

Addressing the significance of cybersecurity in maritime operations, Shri Singh warned against the dangers of cyber threats and called for heightened awareness campaigns within the Armed Forces. He noted that cyber resilience is vital to maintaining operational readiness and safeguarding national interests.

Acknowledging the Contribution of Naval Civilians

The event spotlighted the crucial roles played by Naval Civilians in technical, administrative, and logistical domains. Shri Singh described them as a “hidden force” that supports the Navy’s operational success, terming them “civilians in uniform.”

Shri Rajnath Singh presented nine meritorious awards and 16 cash awards to Naval Civilians for their exemplary dedication and professionalism. He commended their contributions, stating, “The discipline and patriotism of Naval Civilians are integral to national security. They deserve recognition for their behind-the-scenes efforts that strengthen our defence forces.”

Cultural and Artistic Celebrations

The event included:

Photo and Painting Exhibition: Artworks depicting Naval Civilians’ roles in operational support and their creative expressions were showcased.

Special Song Dedication: A live performance of a song celebrating Naval Civilians’ resilience and dedication captivated the audience.

Welfare Initiatives for Naval Civilians

Shri Singh outlined several measures to enhance the welfare of Naval Civilians, including:

Insurance Schemes: Providing financial security for employees and their families.

Skill Upgradation: Encouraging civilians to adopt advanced technologies to align with PM Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

A Unified Vision for National Security and Development

Shri Singh urged a “Whole of the People” approach to national security, integrating government, Armed Forces, and civilians. “Working together, we can not only safeguard India’s strategic interests but also pave the way for holistic development,” he stated.

Recognizing Excellence

The ceremony featured the introduction of Prime Minister’s Shram Award recipients, acknowledging their extraordinary contributions. A short film showcased initiatives under the “Year of Naval Civilians,” emphasizing their role in operational excellence and nation-building.

With India’s growing emphasis on maritime security, technological advancement, and a cohesive defence strategy, the contributions of Naval Civilians and the Armed Forces continue to shape the nation’s journey toward sustainable security and development.