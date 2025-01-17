Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded Programme Launched in Matlosana Municipality

In a significant effort to improve service delivery across local municipalities, the North West Provincial Government will officially launch the Accelerated Service Delivery Programme – Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded in Extension 9, Khuma Township, Matlosana Local Municipality. The launch event, scheduled for Friday at the Philemon Masinga New Sports Complex, is expected to deliver tangible benefits and foster stronger community engagement with provincial leadership.

The initiative aims to enhance basic infrastructure, enforce consumer compliance, and ensure the coordinated provision of essential services. Communities will also have the opportunity to engage with North West Premier Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi, Members of the Executive Council (MECs), and local government leadership regarding service delivery issues.

Key activities planned for the rollout include:

Agricultural Development: Handing over the Kosh Honey Bee Project in Wildebeespan-Khuma to subsistence farmers and distributing agricultural support packages to households in Khuma and Vaal Reefs.

Housing: Delivery of three RDP houses in Kanana Township.

Community Support: Distribution of food parcels to identified families in need. Provision of sanitary towels to schools in Khuma. Registration of indigent residents and updating of local business details on the Central Supplier Database. Online assistance for identity document (ID) applications and social support services.

Road Maintenance: Immediate repairs and improvements to local roads.

Property Ownership: Handing over of 10 title deeds to beneficiaries in Khuma Township.

Veteran Support: Distribution of 650 layer chickens to 13 military veterans, each receiving 50 chickens to support local poultry production initiatives.

Community Engagement and Leadership Involvement

The programme’s rollout will provide a platform for provincial leaders to engage directly with the community, offering updates on various projects and addressing concerns. Following site visits to service delivery locations, Premier Mokgosi, MECs, and executive mayors will host a feedback session to discuss progress and hear community input.

“The Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded programme exemplifies our commitment to fostering collaboration and addressing the immediate needs of our communities through targeted interventions,” said Premier Mokgosi.

Expanded Support for Future Growth

In addition to the outlined activities, the North West government has committed to exploring opportunities for sustainable development in Matlosana Municipality. Plans are underway to:

Establish skill development programs for unemployed youth.

Launch renewable energy pilot projects to improve energy access in underserved areas.

Provide support for small businesses and cooperatives to enhance economic activity.

Community and Stakeholder Collaboration

The programme highlights the importance of government-community collaboration in addressing persistent service delivery challenges. By incorporating feedback and fostering accountability, the initiative aims to create a model of sustainable development for municipalities across the province.

With its holistic approach to addressing social, economic, and infrastructural needs, Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded seeks to pave the way for a more prosperous and equitable North West Province.