Drug Bust in Uttarakhand: Couple Arrested with Smack

A couple was apprehended in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh on Friday for carrying 13.17 grams of smack, according to police reports.

The arrested individuals, identified as Suraj Bhandari, 30, and Meenakshi, 20, face charges under Section 8/21A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Pithoragarh Superintendent of Police Rekha Yadav confirmed the arrest and the substance's value, estimated at Rs 5.25 lakh.

The police operation, part of a broader campaign to combat drug proliferation in the state, uncovered Rs 90,130, allegedly earned through drug sales. Suraj, according to police, has a criminal history involving four cases, with three connected to the NDPS Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)