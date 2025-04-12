Left Menu

IRBn Jawans Dismissed for Ganja Possession

Three Indian Reserve Battalion jawans were dismissed after being caught with 15 kg of ganja in Boudh, Odisha. The jawans, identified as Kunal Singh, Trilochan Rana, and Nilam Barla, were arrested during a police raid and subsequently removed from service in response to their arrest.

Updated: 12-04-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 23:39 IST
Three members of the Indian Reserve Battalion were dismissed from government service after being apprehended with a large quantity of ganja, police officials affirmed on Saturday.

The individuals involved, Kunal Singh, Trilochan Rana, and Nilam Barla from the fifth battalion, faced arrest on March 25 when Odisha Police raided their barracks in Boudh district.

Boudh Superintendent of Police Rahul Goel confirmed their dismissal, detailing that Singh was found with 5 kg of ganja, Rana with 7 kg, and Barla with 3 kg. All three had recently been remanded to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

