IRBn Jawans Dismissed for Ganja Possession

Three members of the Indian Reserve Battalion were dismissed from government service after being apprehended with a large quantity of ganja, police officials affirmed on Saturday.

The individuals involved, Kunal Singh, Trilochan Rana, and Nilam Barla from the fifth battalion, faced arrest on March 25 when Odisha Police raided their barracks in Boudh district.

Boudh Superintendent of Police Rahul Goel confirmed their dismissal, detailing that Singh was found with 5 kg of ganja, Rana with 7 kg, and Barla with 3 kg. All three had recently been remanded to judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)