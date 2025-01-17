Forged Fate: Pakistani Woman's Teaching Job Scam Exposed in Uttar Pradesh

A Pakistani woman has come under legal scrutiny for allegedly forging documents to obtain employment as a teacher in Uttar Pradesh, authorities announced on Friday.

Shumaila Khan, who was hired at Madhopur's Government Primary School in 2015, faced termination last year after an investigation confirmed document falsification and her Pakistani nationality.

The Block Education Officer's report and multiple inquiries led to a case filed against Khan under various fraud-related sections of the Indian Penal Code, with local police now pursuing her arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)