Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's Winter Sojourn Spurs Development in Kangra

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu kicked off a significant nine-day visit to Kangra district as a part of his winter sojourn, marking a pivotal step in regional development.

The trip included inaugurating vital projects such as the women's police station and Zila Parishad Bhawan in Dharamshala as well as laying the foundation stone for Dhauladhar Food Street near the cricket stadium.

Sukhu's itinerary underscores a firm commitment to propelling the rural economy and facilitating expedient governance, reinforcing state-wide developmental initiatives.

