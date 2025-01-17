Ministry of I&B Streamlines LCOs Registration with Online Portal

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has announced an important update to the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994 with the introduction of online registration for Local Cable Operators (LCOs). Starting today, LCO registration and renewal will be conducted entirely through the Broadcast Seva Portal of the Ministry, marking a significant shift from the previous offline registration process.

The online system, which will be the primary method for LCOs to register or renew their registrations, is designed to provide a streamlined, efficient process. Upon successful verification of applicant details such as Aadhaar, PAN, CIN, DIN, and others, the Ministry will issue the LCO registration certificate in real-time. This digital shift aims to simplify the process, reduce delays, and enhance accessibility.

Previously, LCOs had to apply for registration or renewal at the local head post office in their respective regions, with the Head Postmaster acting as the registering authority. The offline process was often cumbersome, time-consuming, and restricted in terms of operational area.

The newly amended rules outline several key changes to make the registration process more efficient:

Online Registration: LCOs will now apply for new registrations or renewals exclusively on the Broadcast Seva Portal (www.new.broadcastseva.gov.in), and their certificates will be issued digitally. Extended Registration Period: The registration or renewal for LCOs will be valid for five years. Processing Fee: A processing fee of Rupees 5,000 will be applicable for both registration and renewal. National Coverage: LCO registrations will be valid for operations across all of India, removing the previous limitations on service areas. Timely Renewal: Applications for renewal should be submitted at least 90 days before the current registration expires. Appeals Process: In case of denial of registration or renewal, LCOs can appeal to the Appellate Authority, i.e., Under Secretary (DAS), within 30 days. Immediate Renewal: If an LCO's current registration is set to expire within 90 days, renewal applications must be made promptly through the portal. Transition from Offline to Online: LCOs with pending registration or renewal applications at post offices must withdraw them and reapply through the online portal.

Ease of Doing Business and Government Support

The introduction of this online process is part of the government's broader initiative to improve the ease of doing business. By allowing for real-time generation of registration certificates after online verification, the Ministry hopes to eliminate the previous delays and inefficiencies of manual processes. This move is expected to not only expedite the registration process but also facilitate a more transparent and accessible service for LCOs across the country.

If LCOs face any difficulties with the online registration system, assistance is available through the helpline number on the portal or by emailing lco.das[at]gov[dot]in.

Impact on LCOs and Future Expectations

The shift to an online registration system is expected to significantly reduce the administrative burden on LCOs, enhancing their operational efficiency. The real-time verification and certificate issuance offer a quicker and more reliable mechanism to ensure compliance with the updated rules. As LCOs continue to play a crucial role in the dissemination of cable television services, these reforms are designed to modernize and support their operations while contributing to the growth of the telecommunications and media sector in India.

This reform is also expected to enhance national coverage of cable services, enabling LCOs to expand their reach across the country without being restricted to specific geographic areas. The shift to digital processes aligns with broader government efforts to enhance digital infrastructure and online governance.