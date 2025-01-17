Left Menu

Mystery Deepens in Noida with Three Unidentified Bodies Found

In Noida, three unidentified bodies, including a 19-year-old girl, were discovered in separate locations. A woman's burned body was found near Dabra roundabout. Another case involved a 32-year-old man's body found in Dadri. A third body, a 40-year-old man, was discovered in a drain in Ecotech-3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 17-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 18:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Noida authorities are unraveling the mystery surrounding the discovery of three bodies found in different locations. Among the deceased is a 19-year-old woman whose burnt body was discovered near Dabra roundabout in Ajaibpur, according to Inspector Arvind Kumar of Dadri Police Station.

The identity of the young woman remains unknown, and investigators have launched a full-scale inquiry, with three teams dedicated to solving the case. Her body has been transported for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death, says Kumar.

Meanwhile, another case involves the body of a 32-year-old man found within the Dadri police area. The body of a 40-year-old man was also found in a drain within the Ecotech-3 area. Inspector Anil Kumar Pandey confirmed that all bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and local residents, along with social media, are being utilized in efforts to identify the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

