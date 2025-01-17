Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: High-Profile Robbery Suspect Arrested After Police Encounter

A wanted robbery suspect with a Rs 1 lakh bounty, Kailash Pardi, was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police after a shootout. The joint operation involved the STF Noida unit and Highway Police. Pardi was injured, hospitalized, and found with a pistol, ammunition, and cash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 17-01-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 19:36 IST
A high-profile robbery suspect, with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a shootout, an official confirmed on Friday.

The operation was a collaborative effort between the Noida unit of the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force and the Highway Police Station, culminating in the arrest on Thursday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (STF-Noida) Rajkumar Mishra, suspect Kailash Pardi was hit by a police bullet during the encounter, leading to his subsequent apprehension and hospitalization. Authorities recovered a country-made pistol, ammunition, and 1,265 rupees in cash from him, noting his involvement in multiple cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

