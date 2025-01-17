Dramatic Capture: High-Profile Robbery Suspect Arrested After Police Encounter

A high-profile robbery suspect, with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh Police after a shootout, an official confirmed on Friday.

The operation was a collaborative effort between the Noida unit of the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force and the Highway Police Station, culminating in the arrest on Thursday.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police (STF-Noida) Rajkumar Mishra, suspect Kailash Pardi was hit by a police bullet during the encounter, leading to his subsequent apprehension and hospitalization. Authorities recovered a country-made pistol, ammunition, and 1,265 rupees in cash from him, noting his involvement in multiple cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)