Colombia Halts Peace Talks Amid Violence Escalation

Colombia has once again halted its peace negotiations with the National Liberation Army, commonly known as ELN, due to escalating violence in the northeastern Catatumbo region.

President Gustavo Petro announced the suspension on his social media, criticizing the group for lack of commitment to peace. The ELN has allegedly been in violent confrontations with ex-combatants of the FARC, a previously powerful guerilla group in Colombia.

The ELN, deeply inspired by the Cuban Revolution, relies heavily on drug trafficking and illegal mining for financing, according to the Colombian government.

(With inputs from agencies.)