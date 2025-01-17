Left Menu

Gujarat High Court Rejects Congress MP's Plea Over Provocative Video FIR

The Gujarat High Court dismissed Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi's petition to quash an FIR against him for posting a video with a provocative song. The court ruled that the investigation was still in its early stages, rejecting claims of malicious intent by Gujarat police. Pratapgarhi argued the song promoted love, not enmity.

17-01-2025
The Gujarat High Court dismissed the petition filed by Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, who sought to quash an FIR concerning a video he posted with an allegedly provocative song.

The plea claimed that the FIR was filed by Gujarat police with malicious intent, but Justice Sandeep Bhatt rejected this argument, stating the investigation was still at a preliminary stage.

The video, tied to a mass marriage event, led to Pratapgarhi being charged for promoting enmity and detrimental acts to national unity. Pratapgarhi maintains the poem in the video promotes love and non-violence.

