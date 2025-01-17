Macron Advocates for Israeli Withdrawal to Reinforce Lebanese Sovereignty
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to hasten its troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon, aligning with a ceasefire's requirements. Macron's visit to Lebanon emphasized bolstering the Lebanese military's presence in the south, amidst Lebanon's power shift marked by the election of President Joseph Aoun.
French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Israel to expedite the withdrawal of its troops from southern Lebanon. His call comes as the deadline approaches under a ceasefire agreement brokered last year with Hezbollah.
During a visit to Beirut, Macron stated that the Lebanese military must have exclusive control over weapons, reinforcing France's backing for a stronger military presence in Lebanon's south. Standing next to Lebanon's newly elected President Joseph Aoun, Macron asserted the need for Israel's complete withdrawal.
Macron's trip marks the first by a foreign leader since Aoun took office, a sign of changing dynamics following a weakened Hezbollah and the strategic shifts in the region. French diplomacy, alongside U.S. and Saudi efforts, has played a crucial role in addressing Lebanon's prolonged political stalemate.
