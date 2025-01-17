Left Menu

Macron Advocates for Israeli Withdrawal to Reinforce Lebanese Sovereignty

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Israel to hasten its troop withdrawal from southern Lebanon, aligning with a ceasefire's requirements. Macron's visit to Lebanon emphasized bolstering the Lebanese military's presence in the south, amidst Lebanon's power shift marked by the election of President Joseph Aoun.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:01 IST
Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged Israel to expedite the withdrawal of its troops from southern Lebanon. His call comes as the deadline approaches under a ceasefire agreement brokered last year with Hezbollah.

During a visit to Beirut, Macron stated that the Lebanese military must have exclusive control over weapons, reinforcing France's backing for a stronger military presence in Lebanon's south. Standing next to Lebanon's newly elected President Joseph Aoun, Macron asserted the need for Israel's complete withdrawal.

Macron's trip marks the first by a foreign leader since Aoun took office, a sign of changing dynamics following a weakened Hezbollah and the strategic shifts in the region. French diplomacy, alongside U.S. and Saudi efforts, has played a crucial role in addressing Lebanon's prolonged political stalemate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Yellen Criticizes Trump's Proposed Agency as Redundant

Argentina Overhauls Anti-Dumping System to Boost Competition

Marco Rubio's Diplomatic Venture: A New American Foreign Policy

Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter

