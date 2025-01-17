Dramatic Capture: Notorious Burglar Mahesh Apprehended in Vijayapura

A burglar identified as Mahesh from Madhya Pradesh has been apprehended in Vijayapura, as confirmed by police authorities.

The suspected criminal, linked to a string of housebreaking incidents in the area, was part of a four-member gang that has been terrorizing residents for the past week.

After a dramatic police chase, Mahesh was injured and subsequently captured, though his three accomplices are still on the run.

Recent days have also seen two major robberies in the region, spotlighting the urgent need for heightened security measures.

