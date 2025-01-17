Left Menu

Dramatic Capture: Notorious Burglar Mahesh Apprehended in Vijayapura

A notorious burglar, Mahesh, from Madhya Pradesh, has been apprehended in Vijayapura. Part of a four-member gang involved in a spate of housebreakings, he was caught after being injured in an encounter with police. Three accomplices remain at large, while recent robberies plague the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayapura | Updated: 17-01-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 17-01-2025 21:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A burglar identified as Mahesh from Madhya Pradesh has been apprehended in Vijayapura, as confirmed by police authorities.

The suspected criminal, linked to a string of housebreaking incidents in the area, was part of a four-member gang that has been terrorizing residents for the past week.

After a dramatic police chase, Mahesh was injured and subsequently captured, though his three accomplices are still on the run.

Recent days have also seen two major robberies in the region, spotlighting the urgent need for heightened security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

