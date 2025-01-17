Strategic Review: Lieutenant General Sachdeva's Inspection in Gulabgarh

The General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, conducted an official visit to the hinterlands of Gulabgarh sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. The purpose was to review the security situation in the region amid ongoing challenges.

The White Knight Corps announced on social media platform X that Lieutenant General Sachdeva was joined by officers from the Counter Insurgency Forces Romeo and Delta during the inspection tour. Their collective focus was on evaluating the current security dynamics.

Expressing his appreciation, Lieutenant General Sachdeva lauded the steadfast commitment and relentless dedication exhibited by the troops engaged in counter-terrorism operations, recognizing their crucial role in maintaining regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)