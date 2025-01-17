Left Menu

Russia and Iran Forge 20-Year Strategic Partnership Amid Global Concerns

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian have signed a 20-year strategic partnership treaty, focusing on defence cooperation, trade, and economic ties. This agreement marks a significant shift in relations, potentially escalating Western concerns over their collaboration.

Updated: 17-01-2025 21:18 IST
In a move likely to unsettle Western powers, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian signed a landmark 20-year strategic partnership treaty on Friday. The accord promises to enhance defence collaboration, a subject of concern in geopolitical circles.

Pezeshkian, visiting the Kremlin for the first time since assuming office last July, called the treaty an essential development in bilateral relations. During the announcement, Putin highlighted how the agreement would bolster economic transactions, predominantly conducted in local currencies, and reduce bureaucratic red tape.

The collaboration comes amid heightened scrutiny from the West, which regards both nations as influential adversaries. Notably absent from the open dialogue was a confirmation of joint defence developments, though officials previously indicated defence was a core aspect of the new pact.

