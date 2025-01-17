Legal Battle Ignites Over Eaton Fire in LA

Attorneys for Evangeline Iglesias, a homeowner who lost her residence in the Eaton Fire near Los Angeles, filed an emergency motion late Thursday evening. They are seeking to prevent Southern California Edison (SCE) from dismantling electrical infrastructure that could be vital for ongoing investigations into the cause of the fire.

The fire, fueled by strong Santa Ana winds, has claimed over two dozen lives and scorched around 40,000 acres. Although official investigations have yet to determine the cause, several lawsuits accuse SCE's power systems of igniting the devastating blaze that affected vast parts of Los Angeles.

SCE, the primary subsidiary of Edison International, confirmed that they are preserving certain power equipment for investigation purposes. However, they maintain a focus on restoring power to affected regions. They have also stated their intent to review any lawsuits related to the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)