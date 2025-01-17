Historic Ceasefire Aims to End 15-Month Conflict

The Israeli government's security cabinet has approved a ceasefire deal, signaling potential peace after 15 months of intense conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This decision comes as a relief to many, particularly with the announcement that the first hostages could be released as early as Sunday.

The conflict has devastated Gaza, displacing millions and resulting in thousands of casualties. A ceasefire would also bring respite to the wider Middle East, where tensions have spread to include Iran and its proxies in Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq, as well as the West Bank.

As part of the initial six-week phase of the ceasefire agreement, Hamas is set to release 33 Israeli hostages, while Israel will release Palestinian prisoners. Challenges remain, including internal opposition from hardliners in Israel's coalition government, yet the deal offers a glimmer of hope for a war-torn region.

(With inputs from agencies.)