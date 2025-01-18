Left Menu

CIA Operative Admits to Leaking Secrets on Middle East Conflict

CIA employee Asif William Rahman pled guilty to leaking classified documents about Israel's plans to strike Iran. He admitted to retaining, transmitting, and altering national defense information, sharing it with unauthorized individuals in 2024. He faces sentencing next May after being arrested in Cambodia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 01:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 01:05 IST
A CIA employee was found guilty of leaking top-secret documents detailing Israel's plans to strike Iran, the Department of Justice reported. Asif William Rahman pleaded guilty to the charges, admitting to unauthorized distribution of classified material.

Court documents revealed that Rahman, who has been with the U.S. intelligence agency since 2016, downloaded, printed, and distributed sensitive national defense information. He was accused of altering and sharing these documents with unauthorized individuals in 2024.

The incident was reported after a pro-Iranian Telegram channel published these documents. Rahman was arrested in Cambodia and will be sentenced on May 15 by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. The case highlights ongoing security concerns within intelligence agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

