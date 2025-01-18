Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

A Ukrainian drone attack set an oil storage depot ablaze in Russia's Kaluga region. Governor Vladislav Shapsha confirmed the event on social media, with seven drones downed and no casualties reported. Additionally, Russian air defences destroyed several drones across border regions.

A Ukrainian drone strike resulted in a fire at an oil storage depot in Russia's Kaluga region late Friday, as evidenced by footage circulating on social media. The fire, in the city of Lyudinovo, was confirmed by Kaluga regional Governor Vladislav Shapsha on Telegram.

Initial reports described an industrial site hit by seven drones, leading to a controlled fire with no reported casualties, according to Shapsha. Meanwhile, unofficial videos showed firefighting vehicles racing towards the depot engulfed in flames.

Similar drone incidents were reported in other Russian regions. Russia's Defence Ministry acknowledged that air defense units successfully intercepted nine Ukrainian drones near the border. Additionally, air defences in Smolensk downed five, while Ukraine indicated countermeasures against 50 launched drones, downing 33.

