NAPA Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Calls for Global Unity

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) expressed profound shock and sorrow following a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of at least 26 people, mainly tourists.

Satnam Singh Chahal, Executive Director of NAPA, issued a powerful statement denouncing the 'cowardly act of violence,' as not only an attack on innocent lives but also a violation of the ideals of peace, unity, and humanity.

Emphasizing the necessity for a united international front against terrorism, Chahal urged global cooperation to maintain democracy, tolerance, and human rights, and called on institutions worldwide to step up efforts to eradicate terrorism and promote harmony.

