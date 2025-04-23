Nation Mourns: Pahalgam Terror Attack Shakes India

The nation is grappling with the aftermath of a harrowing terror attack in Pahalgam. On Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made his way to the Baisaran meadow by helicopter, marking the scene of Tuesday's devastating attack that claimed the lives of innocent tourists and left the nation in shock.

Security measures in the area have been intensified as army personnel have taken charge of the meadow in Pahalgam. Earlier today, in light of the tragic events, Home Minister Amit Shah paid his respects to the victims at a solemn wreath-laying ceremony outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar.

Shah also met with the bereaved families of the victims, who expressed their profound grief and loss. Congress MP KC Venugopal and Jammu-Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra joined in the tribute at the commemoration ceremony for those killed in the Pahalgam attack.

The attack, striking the peaceful Pahalgam region of Anantnag district, has transformed a serene locale into one of mourning. It is considered one of the most significant attacks in the region since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019. Political entities and commercial unions in the region have responded with a valley-wide shutdown to stand in solidarity with affected families and denounce the violence.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, upon reaching Srinagar on Tuesday evening, chaired an urgent security meeting with top agencies to address the Pahalgam terror incident. Shah asserted that those responsible for this appalling act will face justice. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)