Left Menu

Kerala Court's Strong Stand on Elephant Poaching

A Kerala court convicted three individuals to three years in jail for illegally hunting an Indian elephant in a reserve forest in 2009. The court emphasized the seriousness of the crime due to the Indian elephant's status as Kerala's state animal, highlighting the need for strong legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-01-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 11:23 IST
Kerala Court's Strong Stand on Elephant Poaching
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant verdict, a Kerala court has sentenced three people to three years in prison for unlawfully hunting an Indian elephant in a reserve forest back in 2009. The decision underscores the state's commitment to conserving its prized wildlife, especially the Indian elephant, which holds the status of Kerala's state animal.

The Kothamangalam Judicial First Class Magistrate, Haridasan E N, found Aji, Shaji, and Babu guilty under section 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act for violations committed in the pursuit of collecting tusks. Furthermore, the court imposed an additional one-year sentence under section 27(I)(e)(iv) of the Kerala Forest Act for entry into protected forest lands with intent to hunt.

Fines amounting to Rs 15,000 were levied on each of the convicted individuals, and their sentences will run concurrently. While the case involved seven accused, one passed away during legal proceedings, another remains absconding, and two were acquitted. Thorough investigation revealed the defendants' premeditated plan to hunt the elephant; subsequent arrests and seizures of tusks and weapons led to their conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025