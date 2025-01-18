Vijay Joins Parandur Airport Protesters in Solidarity
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay plans to meet villagers and farmers in Parandur, who are protesting against farmland acquisition for a new airport in Kancheepuram district. Vijay, showing support for their cause, will visit Ekanapuram village on January 20, as confirmed by the party representatives.
Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay is set to meet with villagers and farmers at the heart of a protest against the establishment of a greenfield airport at Parandur, Kancheepuram district. Scheduled for January 20, the visit underscores Vijay's solidarity with the locals.
The proposed acquisition of farmland for Chennai's second airport has incited ongoing protests in Ekanapuram village, where concerns around land rights and displacement have fueled opposition.
Party general secretary N Anand affirmed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's steadfast support during a site visit on January 17, where he engaged with protesters and assured them of the party's backing in their resistance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
