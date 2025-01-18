Ceasefire Accord: Hostage Exchange and Hope for Peace in Gaza

In a significant development, Israel's cabinet has sanctioned a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, aiming to conclude a protracted 15-month conflict in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced this on Saturday, marking the prelude to the deal's initiation.

The ceasefire agreement, endorsed after a six-hour deliberation, could potentially end the strife in the Hamas-led Palestinian enclave. The deal includes a structured hostage exchange, which will see Israeli hostages traded for Palestinian prisoners over three phases, commencing on Sunday.

This ceasefire endeavor is vital not only for its potential to alleviate hostilities within the region but also for its promise to relieve a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with international aid poised to start delivering essential supplies.

