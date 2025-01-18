Left Menu

Ceasefire Accord: Hostage Exchange and Hope for Peace in Gaza

Israel's cabinet has approved a ceasefire deal with Hamas, aiming to end 15 months of conflict in Gaza. The agreement includes a three-stage hostage exchange, releasing both Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners. The ceasefire aims to ease regional hostilities and address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Updated: 18-01-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:05 IST
Ceasefire Accord: Hostage Exchange and Hope for Peace in Gaza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Israel's cabinet has sanctioned a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, aiming to conclude a protracted 15-month conflict in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced this on Saturday, marking the prelude to the deal's initiation.

The ceasefire agreement, endorsed after a six-hour deliberation, could potentially end the strife in the Hamas-led Palestinian enclave. The deal includes a structured hostage exchange, which will see Israeli hostages traded for Palestinian prisoners over three phases, commencing on Sunday.

This ceasefire endeavor is vital not only for its potential to alleviate hostilities within the region but also for its promise to relieve a dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, with international aid poised to start delivering essential supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

