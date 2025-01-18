Left Menu

Controversy in Kerala: Opposition Criticizes Brewery Project in Palakkad

Kerala opposition leader V D Satheesan criticized the state government for greenlighting a brewery in Palakkad linked to a Delhi liquor scam. He raised concerns over groundwater issues and alleged corruption in the project's approval, vowing strong Congress-led protests against the alleged violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-01-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 13:47 IST
Controversy in Kerala: Opposition Criticizes Brewery Project in Palakkad
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in Kerala intensifies as V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, lambasts the government for permitting a controversial brewery in the Palakkad district, linked to a Delhi liquor scam.

Satheesan points to alleged secret dealings and groundwater scarcity concerns, urging Congress-led protests against what he calls a breach of the state's new liquor policy.

Meanwhile, accusations of political motivations and internal party rivalry surface as Excise Minister M B Rajesh dismisses corruption claims. The controversy continues with Congress pledging agitation against the project's sanctioning without tender.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025