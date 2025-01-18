Controversy in Kerala: Opposition Criticizes Brewery Project in Palakkad
Kerala opposition leader V D Satheesan criticized the state government for greenlighting a brewery in Palakkad linked to a Delhi liquor scam. He raised concerns over groundwater issues and alleged corruption in the project's approval, vowing strong Congress-led protests against the alleged violations.
The political climate in Kerala intensifies as V D Satheesan, Leader of the Opposition, lambasts the government for permitting a controversial brewery in the Palakkad district, linked to a Delhi liquor scam.
Satheesan points to alleged secret dealings and groundwater scarcity concerns, urging Congress-led protests against what he calls a breach of the state's new liquor policy.
Meanwhile, accusations of political motivations and internal party rivalry surface as Excise Minister M B Rajesh dismisses corruption claims. The controversy continues with Congress pledging agitation against the project's sanctioning without tender.
(With inputs from agencies.)
