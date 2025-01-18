Left Menu

Cyprus and U.S.: Strengthening Military Ties Amidst Regional Tensions

U.S. officials plan to visit Cyprus to discuss military infrastructure upgrades following enhanced military cooperation decisions. Cyprus, pivotal in Middle East evacuations, plays a vital role in regional stability and humanitarian efforts. Upgrades to both air and naval bases are underway, despite Turkey's criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:20 IST
Cyprus and U.S.: Strengthening Military Ties Amidst Regional Tensions
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

U.S. officials are set to visit Cyprus shortly to discuss enhancements to military infrastructure, marking a significant step in the strengthened defense collaboration between Washington and the island nation. Cyprus, strategically located near the Middle East, serves as a crucial hub for civilian evacuations amid regional conflicts.

President Nikos Christodoulides confirmed the planned visit, which includes an inspection of an air base on the island's western coast. This initiative aligns with efforts to fortify transatlantic military relations, Christodoulides stated at a conference in Berlin.

Additionally, Cyprus is upgrading a southern naval base for use by European allies. The nation, not affiliated with NATO, faces scrutiny from Turkey, especially following their latest defense agreement with the United States, which Turkey has criticized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

