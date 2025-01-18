Cyprus and U.S.: Strengthening Military Ties Amidst Regional Tensions

U.S. officials are set to visit Cyprus shortly to discuss enhancements to military infrastructure, marking a significant step in the strengthened defense collaboration between Washington and the island nation. Cyprus, strategically located near the Middle East, serves as a crucial hub for civilian evacuations amid regional conflicts.

President Nikos Christodoulides confirmed the planned visit, which includes an inspection of an air base on the island's western coast. This initiative aligns with efforts to fortify transatlantic military relations, Christodoulides stated at a conference in Berlin.

Additionally, Cyprus is upgrading a southern naval base for use by European allies. The nation, not affiliated with NATO, faces scrutiny from Turkey, especially following their latest defense agreement with the United States, which Turkey has criticized.

