Justice for Kolkata's Junior Doctor: Conviction in High-Profile Case

An Indian police volunteer has been convicted for the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata, sparking national outrage over women's safety. The case moved quickly, with detailed investigation and allegations of evidence tampering. Doctors demand justice, and a hefty police contingent attended the verdict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A court in Kolkata has delivered a verdict in a case that has gripped the nation. Sanjay Roy, an Indian police volunteer, was convicted of the rape and murder of a junior doctor, bringing renewed focus on women's safety in India.

The crime took place at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, sparking protests from the medical community. Roy, who maintains his innocence, was found guilty based on circumstantial evidence. The judge will announce the sentence on Monday, with the possibility of life imprisonment or the death penalty.

The case has faced criticism for the investigation's handling, with allegations of tampered evidence. As street protests persist, the medical fraternity demands comprehensive justice for the victim, highlighting ongoing concerns about security in public hospitals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

