Justice for Kolkata's Junior Doctor: Conviction in High-Profile Case
An Indian police volunteer has been convicted for the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata, sparking national outrage over women's safety. The case moved quickly, with detailed investigation and allegations of evidence tampering. Doctors demand justice, and a hefty police contingent attended the verdict.
A court in Kolkata has delivered a verdict in a case that has gripped the nation. Sanjay Roy, an Indian police volunteer, was convicted of the rape and murder of a junior doctor, bringing renewed focus on women's safety in India.
The crime took place at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, sparking protests from the medical community. Roy, who maintains his innocence, was found guilty based on circumstantial evidence. The judge will announce the sentence on Monday, with the possibility of life imprisonment or the death penalty.
The case has faced criticism for the investigation's handling, with allegations of tampered evidence. As street protests persist, the medical fraternity demands comprehensive justice for the victim, highlighting ongoing concerns about security in public hospitals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Stadium Safety Concerns: Coin Incident Mars Celtic vs. Rangers Clash
Gearing Up for Maha Kumbh 2025: Safety, Technology, and Tradition in Prayagraj
Uncovering Hidden Dangers: China's Aviation Safety Overhaul
Maha Kumbh 2025: Unveiling Digital and Safety Innovations
IAEA Raises Concerns Over Risks to Ukraine’s Nuclear Safety Amid Energy Infrastructure Attacks