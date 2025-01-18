Thane Godown Owner in Legal Trouble Over Hazardous Chemicals Stash

In a significant crackdown, Thane police registered a case against a godown owner accused of unlawfully storing hazardous chemicals valued at Rs 1.35 crore. The operation took place in Maharashtra's Thane district.

During a raid in Bhiwandi's Dapoda area, authorities sealed 14 godowns where chemicals were improperly stored, breaching safety and legal protocols.

Assistant Police Inspector Sriraj Mali revealed that the owner failed to obtain required permits, leading to charges under multiple legal frameworks, including the Environmental Protection Act and the Petrochemical Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)