Thane Godown Owner in Legal Trouble Over Hazardous Chemicals Stash

A godown owner in Maharashtra's Thane district faces legal action for storing hazardous chemicals worth Rs 1.35 crore without permits. The police have sealed 14 godowns containing improperly stored chemicals. The owner is charged under various acts related to environmental protection and safety regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown, Thane police registered a case against a godown owner accused of unlawfully storing hazardous chemicals valued at Rs 1.35 crore. The operation took place in Maharashtra's Thane district.

During a raid in Bhiwandi's Dapoda area, authorities sealed 14 godowns where chemicals were improperly stored, breaching safety and legal protocols.

Assistant Police Inspector Sriraj Mali revealed that the owner failed to obtain required permits, leading to charges under multiple legal frameworks, including the Environmental Protection Act and the Petrochemical Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

