Blaze Erupts in Bhiwandi: Swift Response Prevents Tragedy
A fire broke out in a Bhiwandi godown of electrical goods. The incident occurred on Saturday morning in Thane district, with no injuries reported. Firefighters swiftly responded with two engines to control the blaze in the Parasnath Compound, emphasizing effective disaster management by local authorities.
In the early hours of Saturday, a fire erupted at a godown packed with electrical goods in Bhiwandi taluka, Thane district. Local disaster management confirmed no injuries occurred, ensuring public safety.
According to Saquib Kharbe of BNMC, the blaze ignited at 11 AM in Parasnath Compound. Immediate actions were taken to manage the fire efficiently.
Prompt response teams dispatched two fire engines to the site, rapidly initiating firefighting operations and containing the situation, showcasing the preparedness of local emergency services.
