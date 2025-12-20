Blaze Erupts in Bhiwandi: Swift Response Prevents Tragedy

In the early hours of Saturday, a fire erupted at a godown packed with electrical goods in Bhiwandi taluka, Thane district. Local disaster management confirmed no injuries occurred, ensuring public safety.

According to Saquib Kharbe of BNMC, the blaze ignited at 11 AM in Parasnath Compound. Immediate actions were taken to manage the fire efficiently.

Prompt response teams dispatched two fire engines to the site, rapidly initiating firefighting operations and containing the situation, showcasing the preparedness of local emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)