Mismanagement in Capital: Sandeep Dikshit Accuses AAP of Pollution Negligence
Sandeep Dikshit, Congress candidate for New Delhi, criticized the Aam Aadmi Party government for failing to address air and water pollution in the capital during its decade-long rule. Addressing public transportation issues, he highlighted a reduction in Delhi Transport Corporation buses and refuted AAP's claims on increased sewage capacity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:44 IST
- Country:
- India
During a press conference on Saturday, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit launched an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, holding it accountable for the worsening air and water pollution in Delhi.
Dikshit, referencing the decline in public transportation facilities, noted the reduction of Delhi Transport Corporation buses from 5,500 in 2013 to approximately 3,000, contributing significantly to the capital's pollution levels.
He further challenged AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's statements regarding increased sewage treatment capacity, pointing out that this capacity has seen negligible growth over the years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement