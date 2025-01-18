Mismanagement in Capital: Sandeep Dikshit Accuses AAP of Pollution Negligence

During a press conference on Saturday, Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit launched an attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, holding it accountable for the worsening air and water pollution in Delhi.

Dikshit, referencing the decline in public transportation facilities, noted the reduction of Delhi Transport Corporation buses from 5,500 in 2013 to approximately 3,000, contributing significantly to the capital's pollution levels.

He further challenged AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's statements regarding increased sewage treatment capacity, pointing out that this capacity has seen negligible growth over the years.

(With inputs from agencies.)