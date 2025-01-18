Justice Delayed: Tensions Brew Over Christian Burial Rights in Chhattisgarh

The Supreme Court of India has criticized the Chhattisgarh government for its inaction regarding a plea from a Christian man who has been unable to bury his pastor father in the Chhindawada village graveyard.

Justice B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma expressed concern that the deceased's body remains in a mortuary nearly two weeks after his death, with no action taken by police. The bench questioned the rationale behind a prior High Court ruling and issued a notice to the state government.

The case, brought by Ramesh Baghel, challenges local opposition to Christian burial rights in specified areas and will be revisited in court on January 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)