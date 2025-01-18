Left Menu

Justice Delayed: Tensions Brew Over Christian Burial Rights in Chhattisgarh

The Supreme Court criticized the Chhattisgarh government after receiving a plea from a Christian man unable to bury his pastor father due to community objections. Despite a designated burial area, local resistance and police inaction have left the situation unresolved since January 7. The case awaits further hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:45 IST
Justice Delayed: Tensions Brew Over Christian Burial Rights in Chhattisgarh
The Supreme Court of India has criticized the Chhattisgarh government for its inaction regarding a plea from a Christian man who has been unable to bury his pastor father in the Chhindawada village graveyard.

Justice B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma expressed concern that the deceased's body remains in a mortuary nearly two weeks after his death, with no action taken by police. The bench questioned the rationale behind a prior High Court ruling and issued a notice to the state government.

The case, brought by Ramesh Baghel, challenges local opposition to Christian burial rights in specified areas and will be revisited in court on January 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

