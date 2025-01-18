Nationwide Outrage: Conviction in Kolkata Doctor's Tragic Death

A Kolkata court has found Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of a doctor on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This heinous act has provoked nationwide outrage and ignited protests.

The trial, conducted at Sealdah court, led to the verdict nearly two months after proceedings began. According to Anirban Das, the additional district and sessions judge, the sentencing will take place on Monday.

Public anger surged, with protests erupting across the country, urging justice for the victim and demanding enhanced security in state-run hospitals as the conviction stirred political controversy.

