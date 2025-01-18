Nationwide Outrage: Conviction in Kolkata Doctor's Tragic Death
Sanjay Roy was declared guilty by a Kolkata court for raping and murdering a doctor at a state-run hospital, sparking nationwide protests. His sentence will be pronounced on Monday. The case, initially investigated by Kolkata Police before being transferred to the CBI, saw widespread public and political outcry.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-01-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A Kolkata court has found Sanjay Roy guilty of the rape and murder of a doctor on duty at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This heinous act has provoked nationwide outrage and ignited protests.
The trial, conducted at Sealdah court, led to the verdict nearly two months after proceedings began. According to Anirban Das, the additional district and sessions judge, the sentencing will take place on Monday.
Public anger surged, with protests erupting across the country, urging justice for the victim and demanding enhanced security in state-run hospitals as the conviction stirred political controversy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Protests Against IT Minister Over Contractor's Death
Protests Escalate Over Alleged Corruption in Bihar PSC Exam
Protests Erupt as Bhopal's Toxic Waste Shifted to Pithampur
Escalating Protests: Students and Supporters Halt Railways in Patna, Demand Justice from BPSC
Hotel Tragedy: Police Personnel Accused in Manager's Death Spark Protests