Judicial Tragedy: Assassination of Two Iranian Judges Shocks Tehran

In an unprecedented assault on Iran's judiciary, two influential hard-line judges were shot dead in Tehran. The judges, Mohammad Mogheiseh and Ali Razini, were previously linked to the mass execution of dissidents in 1988 and had been subjects of past assassination attempts.

Their deaths occur amid Iran's mounting economic difficulties and heightened regional tensions, following significant shifts in global leadership dynamics. The attack also resulted in injuries to a bodyguard, while the assailant reportedly committed suicide.

Authorities are actively seeking to understand the motivations behind this act of violence and to apprehend those responsible. The historical context of the 1988 executions, spearheaded by Iran's previous administration, continues to cast a long shadow over the current regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)