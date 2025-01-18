Left Menu

Transforming Lives: How Swamitva Yojana is Empowering Rural India

Swamitva Yojana is a land ownership scheme transforming rural India. Manohar Mewada from Madhya Pradesh shared how a property card helped him secure a loan and start a profitable dairy business. Prime Minister Modi praised the scheme's impact on citizens' pride and ease of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 18-01-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 17:19 IST
Transforming Lives: How Swamitva Yojana is Empowering Rural India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling testament to the transformative power of Swamitva Yojana, a beneficiary, Manohar Mewada from Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, recounted the positive changes the scheme has ushered into his life. During a virtual interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi connected with Mewada from Pipaliya Meera gram panchayat amid the e-distribution of property cards.

The Swamitva Yojana targets clear land ownership in rural areas, utilizing drone technology for mapping. Modi inquired about the impact of the property card, to which Mewada responded, highlighting previously impossible loan access, now feasible due to his newfound land documentation.

With a loan of Rs 10 lakh, Mewada began a dairy venture, generating a monthly revenue of Rs 30,000, contributing Rs 16,000 towards loan repayments. Modi commended these efforts, affirming the government's commitment to ensuring citizens' dignity and simplifying life. The event, held at Seoni's Polytechnic College Ground, saw Chief Minister Manohar Yadav and other ministers distributing e-Swamitva cards across districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025