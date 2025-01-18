Transforming Lives: How Swamitva Yojana is Empowering Rural India

In a compelling testament to the transformative power of Swamitva Yojana, a beneficiary, Manohar Mewada from Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, recounted the positive changes the scheme has ushered into his life. During a virtual interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi connected with Mewada from Pipaliya Meera gram panchayat amid the e-distribution of property cards.

The Swamitva Yojana targets clear land ownership in rural areas, utilizing drone technology for mapping. Modi inquired about the impact of the property card, to which Mewada responded, highlighting previously impossible loan access, now feasible due to his newfound land documentation.

With a loan of Rs 10 lakh, Mewada began a dairy venture, generating a monthly revenue of Rs 30,000, contributing Rs 16,000 towards loan repayments. Modi commended these efforts, affirming the government's commitment to ensuring citizens' dignity and simplifying life. The event, held at Seoni's Polytechnic College Ground, saw Chief Minister Manohar Yadav and other ministers distributing e-Swamitva cards across districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)