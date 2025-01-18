EOW Discovers Crores in Disproportionate Assets from Retired Bank Official

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh Police announced on Saturday the discovery of disproportionate assets valued at Rs 5 crore during a search of a retired district cooperative bank official's home in Ujjain.

Officials reported finding Rs 5 lakh in cash at the residence of Anil Suhane, who recently retired as an assistant manager from the District Cooperative Bank. In his tenure, Suhane earned approximately Rs 70 lakh in salary, raising concerns about the source of his additional wealth.

The search unveiled further holdings, including a commercial plot and potential assets in bank lockers, as stated by the officials, who are conducting investigations at multiple locations linked to Suhane in Ujjain.

