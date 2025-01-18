Left Menu

Border Harmony Restored After Farmer Clash

Tensions flared at the India-Bangladesh border when farmers from both countries clashed following accusations of crop theft. Intervention by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) quickly calmed the situation. No injuries were reported, and authorities are advising farmers to report disputes to personnel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malda | Updated: 18-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 18:32 IST
Farmers from India and Bangladesh clashed at the border on Saturday morning over allegations of crop theft, according to the Border Security Force (BSF).

The confrontation started near a BSF outpost when Indian farmers accused their Bangladeshi counterparts of stealing crops, leading to a heated exchange and stone-pelting.

Swift action from BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) de-escalated the conflict, dispersing the crowd and sending farmers back to their respective regions without any injuries, the BSF reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

