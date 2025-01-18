Border Harmony Restored After Farmer Clash

Farmers from India and Bangladesh clashed at the border on Saturday morning over allegations of crop theft, according to the Border Security Force (BSF).

The confrontation started near a BSF outpost when Indian farmers accused their Bangladeshi counterparts of stealing crops, leading to a heated exchange and stone-pelting.

Swift action from BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) de-escalated the conflict, dispersing the crowd and sending farmers back to their respective regions without any injuries, the BSF reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)