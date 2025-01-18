Border Harmony Restored After Farmer Clash
Tensions flared at the India-Bangladesh border when farmers from both countries clashed following accusations of crop theft. Intervention by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) quickly calmed the situation. No injuries were reported, and authorities are advising farmers to report disputes to personnel.
Farmers from India and Bangladesh clashed at the border on Saturday morning over allegations of crop theft, according to the Border Security Force (BSF).
The confrontation started near a BSF outpost when Indian farmers accused their Bangladeshi counterparts of stealing crops, leading to a heated exchange and stone-pelting.
Swift action from BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) de-escalated the conflict, dispersing the crowd and sending farmers back to their respective regions without any injuries, the BSF reported.
