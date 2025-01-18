Tragic Case in Pune: Debt-Driven Despair Leads to Double Tragedy

A 45-year-old man allegedly administered a fatal dose of sleeping pills to his wife and minor son on Saturday before attempting suicide, possibly due to pressure from moneylenders, police reported.

Identified as Vaibhav Hande, the Chikhali resident near Pune city is currently under hospital care. The police have arrested four individuals: Santosh Kadam, Surekha Kadam, Santosh Pawar, and Javed Khan, related to the deaths, according to officials.

Vaibhav confessed to giving sleeping pills to his wife Shubhangi, 36, and their nine-year-old son, Dhanraj, which led to their demise. Following the tragedy, Vaibhav attempted to hang himself.

Prior to the incident, Vaibhav informed his 14-year-old son, who was staying with relatives in Mumbai, about his plan via a mobile message. The teenager's urgent calls to neighbors led to a police check when the family did not respond to repeated door knocks.

Once inside, police found Vaibhav alive and brought him to a hospital.

The complaint revealed that Vaibhav had borrowed significant amounts from the accused, sparking harassment despite repaying substantial interest. Investigations continue as the suspects face charges of criminal intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)