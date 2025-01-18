Tragic Petrol Tanker Explosion Claims 60 Lives in Nigeria

A devastating tragedy unfolded in northern Nigeria as at least 60 people lost their lives in a petrol tanker explosion on Saturday, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC). The accident took place in Niger state and echoes a similar incident last October in Jigawa state, which resulted in the deaths of 147 people.

Kumar Tsukwam, the FRSC sector commander for Niger state, reported that many victims were locals who had hurried to collect the spilled petrol from the overturned truck. Tragically, the tanker unexpectedly burst into flames, engulfing another tanker in the inferno. Tsukwam stated, "So far 60 corpses (have been) recovered from the scene."

The accident highlights the recurring issue of tanker-related tragedies in Nigeria, one of the most populous countries on the African continent, where economic hardship often drives individuals to take such dangerous risks.

