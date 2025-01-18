Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Ancient Tree Falls

A 10-year-old boy, Abbu Sahiman, died in Faizabad City when an ancient neem tree collapsed. In the incident, three others were injured. The boy's family will receive Rs 5 lakh in compensation. The tree's decayed roots caused the tragedy.

Ayodhya | Updated: 18-01-2025 22:11 IST
  India

A tragic incident unfolded in Faizabad City on Saturday when a century-old neem tree collapsed near the Raqaabganj intersection, resulting in the death of a 10-year-old boy, Abbu Sahiman. The boy was on his way to take the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya entrance exam. The unfortunate event also left three individuals injured.

The injured, identified as Ashima, Nazneen, and Mehtab, were promptly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to local police, the deteriorating roots of the historic tree were a significant factor in its downfall.

In response to the tragedy, Ayodhya MLA Ved Prakash Gupta visited the site and declared a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for Abbu Sahiman's family, who reside in the Moiya Begamganj area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

