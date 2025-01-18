Left Menu

Crisis Talks: Punjab Farmers and Government to Meet Amid Mass Hunger Strike

The Central government will meet with protesting farmers in Punjab on February 14, after ongoing hunger strikes and protests at border points. The urgent talks aim to address demands including a legal guarantee for minimum support prices, with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal in critical condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-01-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 23:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Central government has agreed to meet with Punjab's protesting farmers on February 14, amid escalating hunger strikes and demonstrations. The meeting, scheduled in Chandigarh, was confirmed by a senior Union government official on Saturday evening.

This decision follows prolonged discussions between Union Agriculture Ministry officials, led by joint secretary Priya Ranjan, and farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. Dallewal has been on a critical hunger strike for 54 days to demand a legal guarantee for minimum support prices, among other issues.

As the situation remains tense, the government delegation has urged Dallewal to accept medical aid to partake in the talks, given his deteriorating health. The persistent protests highlight ongoing agricultural challenges and the urgent need for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

