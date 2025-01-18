Crisis Talks: Punjab Farmers and Government to Meet Amid Mass Hunger Strike

In a significant development, the Central government has agreed to meet with Punjab's protesting farmers on February 14, amid escalating hunger strikes and demonstrations. The meeting, scheduled in Chandigarh, was confirmed by a senior Union government official on Saturday evening.

This decision follows prolonged discussions between Union Agriculture Ministry officials, led by joint secretary Priya Ranjan, and farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal. Dallewal has been on a critical hunger strike for 54 days to demand a legal guarantee for minimum support prices, among other issues.

As the situation remains tense, the government delegation has urged Dallewal to accept medical aid to partake in the talks, given his deteriorating health. The persistent protests highlight ongoing agricultural challenges and the urgent need for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)