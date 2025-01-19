Kyiv Under Siege: Russian Strikes Leave a Trail of Devastation

In a grim escalation of violence, Russian forces executed a coordinated drone and missile strike on Kyiv early Saturday, tragically claiming three lives and injuring several others. Explosions echoed through the pre-dawn sky as air defenses engaged, preventing further casualties and damage.

The assault inflicted significant damage on key infrastructures, including a shopping mall and a metro station, according to city military officials. "Russian forces initially launched drones, followed by a ballistic-missile barrage," wrote parliamentary ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, condemning the attacks for their brutality.

In the aftermath, rescue workers navigated debris-strewn streets, assessing damage and recovering the deceased. Despite successful missile interceptions, Kyiv suffered severe impacts, highlighting the persistent threat posed by Russian air strikes on Ukrainian soil. Additional strikes in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson added to the conflict's toll, leaving a community in mourning.

(With inputs from agencies.)