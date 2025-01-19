Left Menu

Kenya Reinforces Haiti Mission Amidst Gang Violence

Kenya deployed over 200 police officers to Haiti to strengthen the anti-gang mission amid escalating violence. With over a million displaced, the U.N.-backed initiative has seen pledges from 10 countries but minimal action. Kenya's commitment remains firm despite some initial resignations over pay issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 19-01-2025 03:09 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 03:09 IST
Kenya Reinforces Haiti Mission Amidst Gang Violence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Haiti

Kenya reinforced its commitment to restoring order in Haiti by sending more than 200 police officers to bolster an international security mission in the lawless Caribbean nation. This move is a part of a U.N.-backed effort where 10 countries promised to allocate over 3,100 troops, yet few have been deployed.

Kipchumba Murkomen, Kenya's Interior Minister, announced that the new contingent of 217 officers would join around 400 previously sent. He highlighted the unwavering dedication to the mission, emphasizing the need for continued international collaboration to ensure its success.

Despite facing challenges such as pay delays and resignations, Kenya leads the Multinational Security Support mission's staffing efforts. The MSS in Haiti countered rumors of dissatisfaction, asserting that officers received their salaries. Other nations including Guatemala, El Salvador, Jamaica, and Belize have also pledged support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025