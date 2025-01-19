Kenya Reinforces Haiti Mission Amidst Gang Violence

Kenya reinforced its commitment to restoring order in Haiti by sending more than 200 police officers to bolster an international security mission in the lawless Caribbean nation. This move is a part of a U.N.-backed effort where 10 countries promised to allocate over 3,100 troops, yet few have been deployed.

Kipchumba Murkomen, Kenya's Interior Minister, announced that the new contingent of 217 officers would join around 400 previously sent. He highlighted the unwavering dedication to the mission, emphasizing the need for continued international collaboration to ensure its success.

Despite facing challenges such as pay delays and resignations, Kenya leads the Multinational Security Support mission's staffing efforts. The MSS in Haiti countered rumors of dissatisfaction, asserting that officers received their salaries. Other nations including Guatemala, El Salvador, Jamaica, and Belize have also pledged support.

(With inputs from agencies.)