ASEAN's Turbulent Challenges: Myanmar's Crisis and the South China Sea

Southeast Asian foreign ministers convene in Malaysia to address pressing regional issues including Myanmar's civil unrest and tensions in the South China Sea. As ASEAN chair, Malaysia pushes for progress amid skepticism about resolving conflicts swiftly. Efforts to establish a peaceful code of conduct with China continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 04:32 IST
Southeast Asian foreign ministers gathered for a closed-door retreat in Malaysia, marking the country's inaugural meeting as chair of ASEAN. The regional bloc faces escalating civil strife in Myanmar and disputes in the South China Sea.

Malaysia, now chairing the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations, is focused on countering China's assertiveness in the South China Sea and revitalizing ASEAN's stagnant peace efforts in Myanmar. A top official cautioned against expecting quick resolutions.

The junta in Myanmar, in turmoil since 2021, plans elections criticized as a ploy to retain military power. ASEAN has yet to enforce its peace plan or agree on an election stance. Meanwhile, efforts towards a conduct code with China in the South China Sea continue amid regional tension.

