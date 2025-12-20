Strategic Talks: Turkey's Role in the Gaza Peace Process

In a pivotal meeting held in Istanbul, Turkey's MIT intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, engaged in discussions with Khalil Al-Hayya, head of Hamas' negotiating team. The meeting aimed to chart out strategic measures for advancing the Gaza peace plan to its second phase, according to Turkish security sources.

Speaking under conditions of anonymity, the sources revealed that the talks focused on implementing steps to mitigate what were described as violations of the ceasefire agreement by Israel. The dialogue underscored Turkey's involvement in facilitating peace efforts in the region.

Although the meeting addressed various unresolved issues crucial for transitioning to the subsequent phase of the peace initiative, the sources withheld specific details of the discussions, maintaining a veil of secrecy likely due to the sensitive nature of the talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)