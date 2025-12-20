Left Menu

Strategic Talks: Turkey's Role in the Gaza Peace Process

Turkey's MIT chief, Ibrahim Kalin, met with Hamas' negotiator, Khalil Al-Hayya, in Istanbul to discuss actionable measures for the second phase of the Gaza peace plan. The focus was on addressing Israel's ceasefire violations, although specific strategies were not disclosed by anonymous Turkish security sources.

In a pivotal meeting held in Istanbul, Turkey's MIT intelligence chief, Ibrahim Kalin, engaged in discussions with Khalil Al-Hayya, head of Hamas' negotiating team. The meeting aimed to chart out strategic measures for advancing the Gaza peace plan to its second phase, according to Turkish security sources.

Speaking under conditions of anonymity, the sources revealed that the talks focused on implementing steps to mitigate what were described as violations of the ceasefire agreement by Israel. The dialogue underscored Turkey's involvement in facilitating peace efforts in the region.

Although the meeting addressed various unresolved issues crucial for transitioning to the subsequent phase of the peace initiative, the sources withheld specific details of the discussions, maintaining a veil of secrecy likely due to the sensitive nature of the talks.

